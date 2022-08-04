Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year which stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The film marks Aamir Khan's return to the big screens after a long hiatus of 4 years. The film is all set to make its way to the theatres on 11 August 2022.

As the release date of Laal Singh Chaddha is inching closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned in promoting the project. They are constantly treating fans with some of the soulful tracks from the film. After creating massive buzz among fans with Kahani, Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi, Tur Kalleyan, Laal Singh Chaddha makers recently relased the much-awaited track Main Ki Karaan that perfectly captures the innocent childhood love.

Laal Singh Chaddha's Main Ki Karaan song out

On Wednesday, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha unveiled the highly awaited song Main Ki Karaan which encapsulates the childhood romance budding between Laal and Rupa. It shows how Laal falls in love for the first time during his school days and is innocently trying all possible ways to win the heart of his lady love. The music of the soothing track has been given by Pritam and its lyrics are penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song is crooned by Sonu Nigam and Romy.

More about Laal Singh Chaddha

The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and comes as the official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks, and Robin Wright in the lead roles. Apart from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, the film also marks south actor Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut alongside Mona Singh, Manav Vij, and more. It has been bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures.