Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film which is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump has managed to create a significant buzz ever since it was announced.

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the big screens on August 11. With just a few days left for the grand release of the Aamir Khan starrer, makers recently treated fans with yet another soothing track titled, Tere Hawaale.

Laal Singh Chaddha's lyrical song Tere Hawale out

After mesmerising fans with the melodious tunes of Kahani, Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi, Tur Kalleyan, and Main Ki Karaan, makers of Laal Singh Chaddha dropped another track on Thursday. The latest song Tere Hawaale is said to resonate with the 'feeling of pure love.' The makers only released the lyrical track of the song and its video version is yet to be released. Tere Hawaale has been crooned by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. Whereas, the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and composed by Pritam.

Watch the full song below:

More about Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. It stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles along with Mona Singh, Manav Vij and Chaitanya Akkineni in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and comes as the official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name and starred Tom Hanks, and Robin Wright in the lead roles.

To take note, this is Aamir's second collaboration with Advait as the director had previously directed the PK actor in Secret Superstar. Laal Singh Chaddha will lock horns at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's multi-starrer film, Raksha Bandhan.

(Image: @aamirkhanproductions/Instagram)