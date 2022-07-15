Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his long-stranded project Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 and marks Aamir Khan's return to the big screens after a long hiatus of 4 years. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release in theatres on 11 August 2022.

With just a few days left for the grand release of the Aamir Khan starrer, makers are leaving no stones unturned in keeping the buzz around the film alive. After piquing fans' excitement levels with the trailer and soulful tracks, makers once again treated fans with another soothing song, Tur Kalleyan, which is a motivational anthem that is all about self-love.

Laal Singh Chaddha's Tur Kalleyan song out

After impressing fans with Kahani, Main Ki Karaan, and Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi, makers of Laal Singh Chaddha yet again unveiled another soulful track, Tur Kalleyan on Friday. The track encapsulates the embarkment of a 'beautiful journey of self-love,' moreover and captures the 'spirit of relinquishing all that weighs you down.' Crooned by Arijit Singh, with a chorus by Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi, the song has been composed by Pritam. Reportedly, 'Tur Kalleyan' means 'to walk along' and so the song is picturised when Laal Singh Chaddha goes on his long run journey across different regions.

Watch the song Tur Kalleyan below:

More about Laal Singh Chaddha

The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and comes as the official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks, and Robin Wright in the lead roles. Apart from Aamir Khan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor, and Naga Chaitanya in his Bollywood debut alongside Mona Singh, Manav Vij, and more. It has been bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures.

Image: Instagram/@aamirkhanproductions