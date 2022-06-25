Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is making a comeback to the big screens with Laal Singh Chaddha after a long hiatus of 4 years. The long-stranded project is finally slated to release on the big screens on 11 August 2022. As the release date of Laal Singh Chaddha is inching closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned in creating a massive buzz around the project.

The first-look posters and the songs of the Aamir Khan starrer have already piqued fans' excitement levels. With the first track Kahani garnering heaps of praises, makers again dropped another soulful track Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi from the highly anticipated film. To note, this is the third track of the movie after Kahani and Main Ki Karaan.

Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi song from Laal Singh Chaddha out

On June 24, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha treated fans with another lyrical song titled Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi which perfectly captures the agony of love. The soulful song aptly talks about the everlasting emotion of moments of sweet pain in love and the desire of making every moment with your loved ones last forever. The heart-melting song is crooned by Arijit Singh, and composed by Pritam, whereas, the lyrics are being penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Watch the song below:

More about the film Laal Singh Chaddha

The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and comes as the official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks, and Robin Wright in the lead roles. Apart from Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya in his Bollywood debut alongside Mona Singh, Manav Vij, and more. It is slated to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. It has been bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures.

Image: Instagram/@aamirkhanproductions