'Laal Singh Chaddha': Advait Chandan Takes Hilarious Dig On Trollers; 'There Are People..'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is all set to amaze his fans with his impeccable acting skills in the forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and is slated to hit the big screens on 11 August 2022. With just a few days left for the grand release of Laal Singh Chaddha, the movie has managed to create quite a stir online and is attracting a lot of controversies.

Initially, hashtags like "#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha" started trending on Twitter, moreover, a section of the Internet also claimed that the trolls were 'paid' in order to garner publicity for the film. However, recently director Advait Chandan headed to his social media handle and slammed the trolls in a hilarious manner.

Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan reacts to trolls

On Monday, Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan finally broke his silence on the trolls coming in for the Aamir Khan starrer. Addressing the trolls, Advait penned a humour-infused note on his Instagram story. The note read, "I am told there are people being paid to troll Aamir Sir. This is deeply upsetting to hear and it's outright unfair. Why have I been trolling him for free?" He also added the hashtag #PayEveryTroll at the end.

Here, take a look at the story:

More about Laal Singh Chaddha's negative publicity

For the unversed, as per various media reports, the film garnered negative publicity after an old interview of Aamir Khan surfaced online. In the clip, Aamir is seen saying that his then-wife Kiran Rao had suggested they move countries because of 'growing intolerance.' Aamir's comment made a lot of people upset. However, the actor urged all his fans and followers to give his film a fair chance. In his interaction with PTI, Aamir stated: