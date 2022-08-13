'Laal Singh Chaddha': Amid Slow Box Office Run, Academy Hails Aamir Khan-starrer

Aamir Khan-starrer film Laal Singh Chaddha hit the theatres on August 11, 2022, and it has earned around Rs 17-18 crore in two days, which is much less than expected. Film critic Ramesh Bala shared the official box office figures on his Twitter account. Stating that the film saw a major drop in terms of Box Office on its second day, he wrote, "#LaalSinghChaddha drops nearly 40% on Day 2. (A working day - Friday) Early Estimates ₹ 7 Cr Nett.."

Despite a slow box office run, The Academy has heaped praises on Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic film, Forrest Gump, which took the entertainment industry by storm upon its arrival.

Academy hails Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Calling it a 'faithful adaption of Forrest Gump, on Saturday, the official Twitter handle of Academy tweeted, "Forrest Gump Laal Singh Chaddha Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth’s sweeping story of a man who changes the world with kindness receives a faithful Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ feat. Aamir Khan in the role made famous by Tom Hanks." The Academy even shared a compilation of clips from Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

It further tweeted, "1994's ‘Forrest Gump’ was nominated for 13 Oscars including six wins for • Best Actor (Tom Hanks) • Directing (Robert Zemeckis) • Film Editing (Arthur Schmidt) • Best Picture (Wendy Finerman, Steve Tisch and Steve Starkey, Producers) • Adapted Screenplay (Eric Roth)".

Replying to it, Viacom co-producer Ajit Andhare took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Finding a piece of academy & history through an Indian adaptation is a proud milestone. Congratulations everyone at @AKPPL_Official @Viacom18Studios @atul_kulkarni, #AdvaitChandan #AamirKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan & wonderful cast & crew of #LaalSinghChadha this is your moment."

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.

