Laal Singh Chaddha Director Advait Chandan Calls Aamir Khan 'mahapurush', Pens Sweet Note

Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan penned a heartfelt note for Aamir Khan on Sunday, calling him Mahapurush, Antaryami and more. Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year which will star Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The much-awaited trailer of the film got premiered at the Indian Premier League (IPL) finale leaving fans gushing about the same.

Laal Singh Chaddha director calls Aamir Khan 'Mahapurush'

Director Advait Chandan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha which sees Aamir Khan clad in an army uniform. Calling him Mahapurush, the director praised the PK actor and also thanked him for bringing out the best in him and encouraging him on his lowest days.

Sharing a heartfelt note in the caption, Chandan wrote, "Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime" Aamir sir taught me how to fish and then he gave me a fishing net and now he has given me a fishing boat! Every now and then he gave me some free fish as well." He continued, "Today as our trailer is about to go live I am filled with gratitude for this man who has encouraged me on my lowest days, calmed me on my most anxious ones, all while allowing me to be his biggest troll on most days."



He went on to state, "You're the best, sir... Lord of Catan, Grand Chess Master, Rubics Cube Meister, Life guru, a real directors actor, the best assistant director, the best continuity supervisor... The sharpest editor, the most generous producer! Sir, aap great, mahaan ho, swami ho, antaryaami ho… balki main toh kehta hoon sir, ke aap purush hi nahin... Mahapurush ho !!! Mahapurush…. ;-) Thank you, sir, I owe you lots of fish. Advait".

Laal Singh Chaddha trailer

The makers recently released the trailer of the film which is all about love and hope. The trailer sees Aamir Khan as a special child who is different from others and suffers bullying during childhood. The trailer also shows him getting close to Kareena Kapoor's character in school, but later she denies marrying him. Watch the trailer here:

Image: Instagram/@advaitchandan