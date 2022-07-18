'Laal Singh Chaddha': 'Kahani' By Sonu Nigam Give Glimpse Of Aamir Khan's Life; Watch

Bollywood's Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022. The makers of the film have been releasing songs from the movie to give fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the Aamir Khan-starrer. They have now surprised fans with the track Kahani, which is all about the journey of Aamir Khan's Laal's life, from childhood to adulthood.

Laal Singh Chaddha song Kahani

The song is all about Laal's life and gives fans a glimpse into his journey of overcoming the obstacles that come in his path. His character is seen enjoying school with his friend, taking part in races and also graduating, while having his mother cheering him on at all times.

Later in the short clip, viewers get to experience his love and close friendship with Kareena Kapoor, which will be sure to leave a smile on their faces. The duo enjoys their time together as they play table tennis, dance and watch fireworks. The description of the song reads "A track that can be best described as the soul of Laal Singh Chaddha. Warm, innocent, loving and magical". The song is crooned by Sonu Nigam, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned down the lyrics.

Watch the Kahani music video here

Laal Singh Chaddha songs

Kahani is not the first song from the film that has been released by the makers. Tur Kalleyan was the latest track that wowed fans as it gave them a look at the 'journey of self-love'. The song was crooned by Arijit Singh and 'captures the spirit of relinquishing all that weighs you down'.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

The upcoming film is the official remake of the iconic 1994 movie Forrest Gump, which saw Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan and will also star Naga Chaitanya, who makes his debut in the Bollywood. The movie will also see Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Manav Vij and others in pivotal roles. The film will be produced by Aamir Khan Productions in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures.

Image: Twitter/@Aamir__Online