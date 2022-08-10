Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is all set to reunite with Aamir Khan in the forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and comes as the official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name and starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the lead roles.

Ever since the film was announced there has been a significant buzz around the project. Moreover, its lead actors are leaving no stones unturned in promoting the project. With the promotions going on in full swing, recently Kareena Kapoor revealed that she's 'honoured ' to be a part of the film.

Kareena Kapoor reveals why she said 'yes' to Laal Singh Chaddha

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor Khan spilt beans on her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha wherein she revealed that she 'screen tested' and 'auditioned' for her part and 'everything worked out'. However, when asked if she said yes to the project because of the script, or because of her faith in Aamir, Kareena stated-

"Aamir always wanted to make Forrest Gump and I'm completely honoured that Advait (Chandan) and Aamir thought that I could play Jenny. Because it's (Jenny’s role) not black and white, it's slightly grey. It was fun and it was really nice.”

Kareena also said that it's 'so brave' of Aamir to make this film and emphasises the fact that it's 'brave of all of us to actually play this part.'Further revealing another major reason why Kareena gave a nod to the project, the 3 idiots actor said that 'she wants people to know that she can do different parts.' Kareena said-

“I think, in fact, the best thing is I would love to do that because I think, at 42 today and after working for 22 years, I want people to know that I can do different parts. So, I'm happy to show that to them because I want to work for another 22 years. So, I'm not going to obviously keep doing the same Jab We Met kind of roles. I can't. But there are different sides to me which I've always tried to show the audience even early on in my career."

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the big screens on August 11. It stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles along with Mona Singh, Manav Vij and Chaitanya Akkineni in pivotal roles.