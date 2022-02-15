'Laal Singh Chaddha' Makers Thank Prabhas For Shifting The Release Date Of 'Adipurush'

The makers of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha on Tuesday announced that they had decided to postpone the release date of the movie. The makers shared a statement that the movie will now be released on August 11 also thanked Prabhas and the entire team of Adipurush. The team of Aamir Khan starrer movie revealed that Prabhas and the makers of Adipurush postponed the release date of their movie so that Laal Singh Chaddha could release on August 11.

Laal Singh Chaddha makers thank Prabhas

Laal Singh Chaddha was earlier scheduled to release on April 14, 2022, coinciding with the festival of Baisakhi, but was postponed as the film is still under production. As the makers announced the delay of the movie, they thanked Prabhas and the makers of Adipurush for postponing their movie to accommodate the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Their statement read, " We would like to thank Mr. Bhushan Kumar, T Series, Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much-awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11th Aug 2022."

More about Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha will be helmed by Advait Chandan and is an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The original movie starred Tom Hanks in the lead role and garnered critical acclaim. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in his Hindi film debut.

More about Adipurush

Adipurush is a Hindu mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of Lord Ram along with Kriti Sanon as Sita while Saif Ali Khan will play the role of the main antagonist Lankesh (Ravana). Adipurush will be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The movie will also star Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The makers are yet to announce a new release date for the movie.

Image: Instagram/@aamirkhanproductions/@Prabhas