'Laal Singh Chaddha': Mona Singh To Play Aamir Khan's Mother? Here's All You Need To Know

Mona Singh is reportedly playing the role of Aamir Khan's mother in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Read details.

Mona Singh has come a long way since playing the bubbly, braces-flaunting character in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. The actor went on to star in numerous other serials, reality shows and films, showcasing her talent in different genres.  A glimpse of this phase was when she also started playing more mature characters, like essaying the role of a mother in some shows like Kya Hua Tera Vaada.

Mona is set to do that again in Laal Singh Chaddha. The 40-year-old is playing Aamir Khan's mother in the venture. However, there won't be any scenes between the two.

Mona Singh to play Aamir Khan's mother in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Mona Singh, as per a report on Peeping Moon, plays the role of Laal Singh Chaddha's mother in the film. For those wondering how the scenes would be like, because Aamir Khan is 16 years older than her, there is another piece of information.

The link between the two actors will only be through flashbacks and motivational dialogues as the protagonist recalls the love, teachings and motivation given by his mother to believe he was on par with others despite his low IQ. Her strength and inspiration help him make a mark in numerous key events in the Post-Independence era.

A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

Mona will be seen playing the mother of the child actor playing Laal Singh Chaddha in the early years, the report added. 

Aamir and Mona had shared screen space in the blockbuster 3 Idiots in 2009. Laal Singh Chaddha stars another member of the 3 Idiots team, Kareena Kapoor Khan in the role of Laal Singh Chaddha's love interest. In 3 Idiots, Mona had played Kareena's elder sister, while Aamir and Kareena played lovers.

About 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. The movie has been directed by Advait Chandan. He was Aamir's manager before directing his successful Secret Superstar. 

The plot of the movie revolves around an autistic man's journey from age 20 to 80, where he witnesses numerous landmark events of India's history. The movie is gearing up for release on Valentine's Day next year.

 

