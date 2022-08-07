'Laal Singh Chaddha': Nagarjuna Reviews Aamir Khan-starrer Film; 'breath Of Fresh Air'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha and as per a recent development, Telugu star Nagarjuna, whose son-actor Naga Chaitanya will be playing a pivotal role in the film, watched the forthcoming flick at a special screening. The Bangarraju actor has now shared his thoughts on the Aamir Khan-starrer film on his social media space as he called it "a breath of fresh air".

Nagarjuna reviews Laal Singh Chaddha

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, Nagarjuna reviewed Laal Singh Chaddha as he wrote, "Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. A breath of fresh air! A film that goes more than surface deep." He further added, "A film that stirs you from within!! Makes you laugh, cry, and ponder!! It comes with a simple message love and innocence conquer all!! Was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor. Director Advait Chandan, writer Atul Kulkarni and the team you just lift our spirits up!! (sic)".

Laal Singh Chaddha is touted to be one of the highly anticipated films of the year as it also marks the PK actor's first film in three years. Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya will be portraying the role of Laal Singh’s friend and army officer Balaraju “Bala” Bodi in the upcoming film.

More on Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The 3 Idiots fame actor plays the titular role of Laal Singh Chaddha in the remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic film, which took the entertainment industry by storm on its arrival. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, the upcoming film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. The film will be released on August 11, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@iamnagarjuna