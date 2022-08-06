Last Updated:

'Laal Singh Chaddha' Screening: Sharad Kelkar, Maniesh & Others Arrive To Cheer For Team

Just before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, makers hosted a special screening for the industry where Sharad Kelkar, Maniesh Paul, and more arrived in style.

Laal Singh Chaddha screening
Aamir Khan sported a brown kurta and loose pants as he attended the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' screening. 

Laal Singh Chaddha screening
Arjan Bajwa wore cool casuals as he attended the event in Mumbai. 

Laal Singh Chaddha screening
Gurmeet Choudhary donned a black T-shirt and grey trousers as he posed for the paparazzi before the film's screening. 

Laal Singh Chaddha screening
Sharad Kelkar along with wife Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar were also among the other attendees at 'Laal Singh Chaddha' screening. 

Laal Singh Chaddha screening
'Laal Singh Chaddha' writer Atul Kulkarni also posed for the paparazzi before attending the screening. 

Laal Singh Chaddha screening
Maniesh Paul looked cool in a black sweatshirt and denim as he interacted with the paparazzi outside the theatre. 

Laal Singh Chaddha screening
Actor Shekhar Suman looked stylish as he wore a blue floral shirt with denim while posing for the photographers. 

