'Laal Singh Chaddha Vs KGF 2' To 'Runway 34 Vs Heropanti 2': Box Office Clashes In April

As COVID restrictions begin to ease in several parts of the country, several much-awaited Bollywood films are gearing up for their release on the big screen in 2022. Of these films, about four of them are set to release in April and will clash at the box office. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Yash-starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 are set to release on April 14, while Runway 34 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and others will clash with Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 on April 29, 2022.

Big box office classes in April 2022

With Tiger Shroff's most recent announcement about the release date of his upcoming film Heropanti 2 on Eid 2022, it is now clear that the film will clash with Runway 34 at the box office. Both the films have been some of the much-awaited Bollywood films in April 2022. The sequel of the action-packed entertainer Heropanti promises 'double the action and double the entertainment'. The film will also star Tara Sutaria, who stunned in an elegant black dress alongside Shroff in the newly released poster of the film.

Runway 34's director and lead actor Ajay Devgn also recently clarified to business analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh that the film would be sticking to its April 29, 2022 release date. The movie will see a star-studded cast on the big screen including Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh and others.

#Xclusiv... AJAY DEVGN STICKS TO EID RELEASE... There's talk that #AjayDevgn *might* shift his directorial venture #Runway34 to a new date... However, #Ajay has clarified to me that there's no change absolutely... #Runway34 is CONFIRMED for 29 April 2022 #Eid release. pic.twitter.com/hvDPoQ2ehn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2022

Apart from these two films, Laal Singh Chaddha and K.G.F: Chapter 2, both of which have been much-anticipated in the film industry will last at the box office on April 14. Aamir Khan Productions released a statement announcing the release date and promised fans that the film would hit the big screens on the occasion of Baisakhi 2022. The film will see Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir share the screen. The statement read, "Aamir Khan Productions' Laal Singh Chaddha's release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film."

KGF Chapter 2 will also release on April 14 and will be helmed by Prashanth Neel. Kannada period action film will star prominent actors including Yash as Raja Krishnappa Bairya, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj. Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, and many others.

Image: Twitter/@spot_boyy, @FamboyQuotes, @Yashcentral, @ClapnumberH