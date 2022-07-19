Laal Singh Chadha: Chiranjeevi Introduces Kareena Kapoor's Rupa With New Poster; See Post

After years of hard work and anticipation, the makers of Laal Singh Chadha are all set to amaze fans with a theatrical release in less than a month. While the film's teaser and trailer have fueled fans' excitement, its makers are making sure to update them regularly. After the release of Sonu Nigam's version of the track Kahaani from the movie, Kareena Kapoor's official poster as Rupa was recently unveiled by South star Chiranjeevi Konidela.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Chiranjeevi Konidela recently shared a new official poster of Rupa, played by Kareena Kapoor, in the upcoming film. The poster featured a still from the film in which Kareena Kapoor could be seen hugging Aamir Khan. Sharing the poster, Chiranjeevi penned how compatible Laal Singh Chadha and Rupa are and wrote, "Introducing 'Lal Singh Chadha' girlfriend 'Roopa'... their relationship is in one word 'Muddappu-Avocata'. Introducing Rupa from LaalSinghChaddha."

Chiranjeevi on Laal Singh Chadha

Chiranjeevi Konidel has earlier mentioned how he was fascinated by the upcoming film and showered praise on Aamir Khan for his commendable work. The legendary star hosted a special screening of the film last week at his residence in Hyderabad and reviewed the same in a video. Apart from Aamir Khan, the screening was also attended by SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, and Chay Akkineni, who will make his Bollywood debut with the film.

Chiranjeevi shared a glimpse of the film's screening on Twitter and penned, "Fascinating how a chance meeting & a little chat with my dear friend AamirKhan @Kyoto airport - Japan, few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project LaalSinghChaddha." "Thank You AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home.Heartened by your warm warm gesture!" he added.

Details about Laal Singh Chadha

The forthcoming movie is the official Hindi remake of the iconic 1994 film Forrest Gump. The movie starred Tom Hanks in the titular role and won several awards including the Academy Award. The upcoming film will star Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. It will also see Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Manavij play pivotal roles. The movie will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

