Laal Singh Chadha Director On Fallout With Aamir Khan; ‘We Are Like Genie & Aladin...'

Filmmaker Advait Chandan put an end to the speculation about a feud between him and Aamir Khan on social media. Netizens have been speculating that everything is not well between the duo since the release of Laal Singh Chaddha which failed to make an impact at the Box Office. The film, which was made on the budget of Rs 180 cr, only minted 129.64 cr worldwide and did not gain the expected praise after its release on the OTT giant Netflix.

On Tuesday, Chandan headed to his Instagram handle and put an end to speculations about their rift. He shared an adorable picture of himself and the 3 Idiots star and wrote, "Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem. #HumSaathSaathHain #Bandhan #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha"

Netizens react as Laal Singh Chadha actor end feud rumours with Aamir Khan

Soon after the post went viral online, it received positive reactions from fans as well as celebs. Mona Singh, who also played a pivotal role in Laal Singh Chaddha wrote in the comments section, "Always," adding 4 hearts to it, while netizens also dropped hearts to the post. A fan commented, "Who said that? Let me tell you, I've seen FG 3 times and never shed a tear. LSC was a brilliant film, what perfect engaging storytelling it was! Keep it up, my favourite combo Pinky & Brain!!! Lots of love from a Brazilian fan," another fan commented, "May God Bless u Advait Bhai, U did a good job with Laal Singh though could have been great, But Loved Secret Superstar. Waiting for fr ur next projects and yes plz Convey this message to Aamir sir that He is still the Ace Man of Indian Cinema."

Advait Chandan and Aamir Khan also worked together in Secret Superstar, also starring Zaira Wasim in the lead role and it became a huge hit after its release, but unfortunately, Laal Singh Chaddha was unable to match the audience's expectations.

Image: Instagram/@advaitchandan