'Laal Singh Chadha' Makers Unveil BTS Making Video Of Naga Chaitanya's Character Balaraju

The upcoming family entertainer Laal Singh Chadha featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead will hit theatres soon. Meanwhile, the makers of the film recently shared the journey of south actor Naga Chaitanya working in the film as 'Balaraju'. The production house, Aamir Khan productions have shared the video on its official Instagram handle.

Makers of Laal Singh Chadha unveil making video of Naga Chaitanya's character

The producers of the film took to Instagram and shared the video, which they captioned, "A best friend that everyone would love to have! Meet Balaraju from Bodipalem, a loving and innocent friend of Laal. Take a look at Chaitanya Akkineni's adorable and heartfelt journey as Bala #LaalSinghChaddha releasing in theatres worldwide on 11th August."

The behind-the-scene video showed Naga Chaitanya's journey, how he prepped for his character Balaraju and his experience of working on the film. In the video on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya revealed that his character's look was inspired by his grandfather. "Somehow it has a connection with grandfather so it is very magical," Naga Chaitanya said. The actor added that he used a mouthpiece and mustache to make his look more authentic."

In another segment of the video, Laal Singh Chaddha star and producer Aamir Khan talked about working with Naga Chaitanya and said, "I am really grateful to Chay for doing this film. As a producer, mujhe comfort mila uske sath kaam karke (it gave me a sense of comfort to work with him). He is a team player. As an actor, he is so on the ball. He does it with full focus and completely immerses himself in the film."

Moreover, in the making of the video, the Premam actor could be seen with actor Aamir Khan in his different looks, as he shared his experience of working with 'Mr. Perfectionist' and also he shed some light on how he prepared for this character. Laal Singh Chadha marks the south actor's big Bollywood debut. Apart from Chaitanya and Aamir, the film also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan in prominent roles.

As the makers of the film unveiled the character of Naga Chaitanya, fans flooded the commented sections with heart emoticons.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chadha is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Forrest Gump, which is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. Aamir's film will be facing a big Bollywood clash at the box office with actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming family entertainer Raksha Bandhan.

Image: Instagram/@chayakkineni