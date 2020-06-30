Labh Janjua's Popular Bollywood Tracks That Will Live On Forever; See List

Late singer Labh Janjua was at the peak of his career during the 2000s in the Indian film industry. The singer collaborated with several artists throughout his career and made some popular hits that are still counted as among the top songs of Bollywood. The singer has produced some popular tracks like Soni De Nakhre from Govinda’s movie Partner and London Thumakda from the movie Queen.

Labh Janjua was best known for his bhangra as well as party songs. He has also sung many Bollywood songs, including Jee Karda from the 2008 film Singh Is Kinng and London Thumakda from the 2014 film Queen which was one of his most successful songs. Take a look at some of his popular tracks below. Read on:

Soni De Nakhre

Soni De Nakhre is a popular song from the 2008 film Partner. The movie also starred Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Lara Dutta in lead roles. Salman’s chemistry in the film with Govinda is great which also packed a bunch of humour.

London Thumakda

London Thumakda is a popular song from the movie Queen. The movie starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Labh Janjua, along with Sonu and Neha Kakkar produced the track.

Talli Hua

Talli Hua is a song by Labh Janjua and Neeraj Shridhar. It is from the film Singh Is Kinng starring Akshay Kumar. Katrina Kaif and Neha Dhupia. The film is direct by Anees Bazmee and the songs in the movie were a big hit.

Ik Rupiya

Several artists had collaborated on Ik Rupiya, which is from the movie Krazzy 4. Janjua collaborated with Keerti Sangathia, Jimmy Moses several other artists. The movie stars Irrfan Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Juhi Chawla. SRK and Hrithik Roshan made a cameo.

Dance Pe Chance

Dance Pe Chance is a song by Labh Janjua and Sunidhi Chauhan. The song is from the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The movie was released in 2008 and starred SRK and Anushka Sharma. The movie did well at the box office and the song was among the hits during that year.

Jee Karda

Jee Karda is from the movie Singh is Kinng. The song features Labh with Suzzane D’mello. Katrina's and Akshay's dance is completely entertaining.

Apart from these hits, Labh Janjua has made several other Bhangra and House-party tracks. The late singer passed away at his Goregaon on 22 October 2015. He has also performed with several notable artists throughout his career which also includes rapper Jay-Z.

