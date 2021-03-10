Lady Gaga Shares First Look From Ridley Scott's 'House Of Gucci' With Adam Driver

House of Gucci is an upcoming biographical crime film. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott, it stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in pivotal roles. Now, Gaga has shared the first look of the movie featuring her and Driver in the 90s attire.

House of Gucci first look with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver out

Lady Gaga took to her Twitter handle, where she has more than 84 million followers, to unveil House of Gucci first image. It has her and Adam Driver standing in a snowy location and wearing vintage winter outfit. Driver is wearing a cable knit turtleneck sweater and a white jacket tied around his waist, while Gaga is donning an all-black attire with a white Cossack hat.

The actor captioned the photo, “Signore e Signora Gucci,” which means Mr. and Mrs. Gucci. Gaga and Driver play a couple in the movie. Take a look at the picture below.

Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci shows the true story of the downfall of the Gucci family dynasty. Adam Driver essays Maurizio Gucci, the former head of Gucci fashion. Lady Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani, an Italian girl from New York and ex-wife of Maurizio.

The film dramatizes the events around the assassination of Guccio Gucci’s grandson, Maurizio. Patrizia Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating Maurizio Gucci’s murder in 1995 after he left her for a younger woman. For 18 years she served in prison and gained the nickname Black Widow. Reggiani was released in 2016.

The movie is based on The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, published in 2001. It is adapted by Roberto Bentivegna for the big-screen. The cast also includes A-listers like Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, and Jeremy Irons. The project is currently being filmed in Europe and is expected to arrive in theatres on November 24, 2021.

Giannia Scott, Ridley Scott, and Kevin J. Walsh serve as executive producers. The production companies involved are Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Scott Free Productions. It will be distributed by United Artists Releasing. Dariusz Wolski is working on the project as the cinematographer.

Promo Image Source: ladygaga Instagram And AP News