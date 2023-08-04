Lagaan Art Director Nitin Desai's Family Breaks Down At His Funeral

Art director Nitin Desai was found dead at his ND studios in Raigad, Maharashtra on August 2. On Friday (August 4), his mortal remains were handed over to his family, who gathered at ND studios for the last rites.

3 things you need to know

Nitin Desai served as an art director for popular films like Lagaan, Jodha Akhbar, Devdas and many more.

He is survived by his wife and three kids.

Officials have found 11 audio tapes at the art director's office. He had reportedly defaulted on a big loan.

Nitin Desai's funeral preparations begin

Nitin Desai's mortal remains were brought to his studio for the people to pay their last respects. His last rites will be performed at 4 pm near a helipad located inside the studio premises, IANS reported.

(At the funeral, Nitin Desai's wife Neha, their daughter and their son broke down into tears | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(People gather around the mortal remains of the art director to pay their last respect | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(People offered garlands to Desai's mortal remains | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajith Pawar paid their last respects to Nitin Desai at JJ Hospital in Mumbai where his mortal remains were kept after post-mortem.

Nitin Desai's cause of death revealed

On August 2, the art director was found hanging at his studio. His body was sent for post-mortem, and the preliminary findings suggested he died due to hanging.

The postmortem of art director Nitin Desai was conducted by a team of four doctors. It was revealed that he died due to hanging. "Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Reportedly, Nitin Desai had defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan to its financial creditor, and a bankruptcy court admitted an insolvency petition against his company last week. His company, ND’s Art World Pvt Ltd, had borrowed Rs 185 crore through two loans from ECL Finance in 2016 and 2018, and troubles with repayments started in January 2020.

(With inputs from news agencies)