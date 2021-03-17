'Lagaan' Stars Have A Blast While Rehearsing Iconic Song 'Ghanan Ghanan'; Watch Video

Veteran Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s debut production film Lagaan went on to create history. Not only did the film receive an Oscar nomination, but it also told an inspiring story that was well-received by audiences. Lagaan, which was made on a Rs 25 crore budget, has become one of Hindi cinema's most iconic films. Talking about the film, recently a video has surfaced on the internet where the Lagaan cast is rehearsing for the much-acclaimed song Ghanan Ghanan.

The 58-second video that was on a Twitter handle showcased some of the talented actors rehearsing for the song Ghanan Ghanan. In the video, they all can be seen sitting and practising their lines which is truly unmissable. Aamir Khan and the rest of the crew are also seen having lots of fun as they rehearse the song.

Aamir is seen donning a red sweater and completed the look with some accessories, while Gracy Singh opted for a black top and grey sweater. The caption along with the post also read, “Lagaan cast rehearsing Ghanan Ghanan”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the video was shared online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. The post received 46.7k views, 3k likes and many retweets. Some of the users commented on how much they loved the song, while some were all gaga over the movie. One of the users wrote, “Wow....amazing :)”. Another one wrote, “so many talented actors”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, was set in the pre-independence era. The film chronicles the life of novice Indians who defeated the British in a game completely unknown to them, reflecting patriotism on a completely new level. Cricket is one of India's most popular sports, and the depiction of the game kept viewers engrossed in the story. Their victory resulted in a relaxation of the harsh tax policy that had been imposed on the innocent villagers. The movie stars Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh along with Paul Blackthorne and Rachel Shelley in lead roles. Aamir Khan essays the role of Bhuvan Latha, while Gracy Singh portrayed the role of Gauri.