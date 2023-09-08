Laila Majnu Turns 5: Tripti Dimri Shares Unseen BTS Moments From The Film Sets

Quick links:
Tripti Dimri bagged her first role as the protagonist of a movie in the 2018 romantic drama Laila Majnu. As the film completes 5 years of release, the actress shared unseen BTS moments from the shoot.
The actress shared a compilation video of all the moments from the film's set. She shared a group selfie with the team.
She also shared a group picture with the film's director Imtiaz Ali and the main actors on the project.
Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Celebrating 5 years of Laila Majnu🌟 A film that will ALWAYS hold a special place in my heart ♥️"