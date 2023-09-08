Last Updated:

Laila Majnu Turns 5: Tripti Dimri Shares Unseen BTS Moments From The Film Sets

Laila Majnu has completed five years of release. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, starred Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles.

Tripti Dimri bagged her first role as the protagonist of a movie in the 2018 romantic drama Laila Majnu. As the film completes 5 years of release, the actress shared unseen BTS moments from the shoot.

She shared a photo of the table read with her co-star Avinash Tiwary. 

The actress shared a compilation video of all the moments from the film's set. She shared a group selfie with the team. 

She also shared a group picture with the film's director Imtiaz Ali and the main actors on the project. 

Tripti also took to her social media to share photos with the crew on the film. 

The actress shared a snap from her makeup room. 

Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Celebrating 5 years of Laila Majnu🌟 A film that will ALWAYS hold a special place in my heart ♥️"

Laila Majnu was the second film that starred Tripti. The movie was the first project in which she played a lead role. The film was a commercial failure, yet critically acclaimed for its story and cast

