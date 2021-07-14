‘Lake Babil’: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Gives A Glimpse Of Lake Left By His Late Father

Late actor Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil Khan took to his Instagram on Wednesday and shared a glimpse of a lake left by his father. In the post, he shared a few images of a private lake that he inherited from his late father.

Babil Khan's Instagram Post

In the post, Babil can be seen chilling on an inflatable boat at the lake, which is surrounded by hills. While several followers of Babil wanted to know the location of the lake, he chose to keep it a secret.

He captioned the post as "Lake Babil.” While replying to a comment on his post, he informed that the lake is left to him by his late father. "I signed all my inheritance to mamma cause that was the right thing to do but baba left me this lake. So now I have a private lake of my own and I plan to breed endangered species of fish here," Babil wrote.

Babil Khan will be soon making his acting debut, following his father’s legacy. He will be seen in the upcoming Netflix movie Qala. Babil will be seen opposite Tripti Dimri in his first movie. The film is directed by Anvitta Dutta and is produced by Anushka Sharma and his brother’s production house clean slate films. Invicta Dutta has previously directed the Netflix movie Bulbbul.

He announced his debut on his Instagram recently, and also shared a glimpse of the same. In the post, he wrote, “Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me ❤️) Also, I’m a bit sceptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart." A few days ago, he also revealed that he is a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project.





(Image: Babil Khan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.