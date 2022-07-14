Last Updated:

Lalit Modi ‘liked’ Sushmita Sen's Post Announcing Break-up With Ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Controversial former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi has taken to social media and posted pictures with Sushmita Sen, announcing that they're a couple.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Lalit Modi

Image: Instagram/@lalitkmodi, @rohmanshawl


Ever since fugitive Indian businessman Lalit Modi announced being in a relationship with former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, the news has sent the internet into a frenzy. Fans are now having a look back at an old Instagram post of the Main Hoon Na actor, where she had announced her breakup with her previous boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. Surprisingly, it was only now that people noticed that the post was liked by Lalit Modi. 

Lalit Modi & Sushmita Sen in a relationship

Earlier, Lalit Modi shared a number of photos of them together on Twitter. On his return to London, Lalit Modi has said that he is looking forward to 'a new life', calling Sushmita Sen his 'better half'. 

After the internet was bombed with rumours of them getting married, the Indian businessman clarified in another tweet that they are 'just dating', hoping to get married some day.

Sushmita Sen was earlier in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, for three years untill 2021, when both of them publicly announced their breakup. Years ago, she was in a much talked about relationship with filmaker Vikram Bhatt. 

READ | Sushmita Sen dating Lalit Modi: Throwback to when ex-Miss Universe split with Rohman Shawl

After her breakup with Shawl, Sen had shared a photo with her former boyfriend, and wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!!”

READ | When Sushmita Sen was rumoured to be dating Lalit Modi in 2010
READ | Who is Lalit Modi? Former IPL commissioner makes relationship with Sushmita Sen official
READ | Sushmita Sen & boyfriend Lalit Modi go way back: Check these throwbacks of the new couple
First Published:
COMMENT