Lalit Modi ‘liked’ Sushmita Sen's Post Announcing Break-up With Ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Ever since fugitive Indian businessman Lalit Modi announced being in a relationship with former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, the news has sent the internet into a frenzy. Fans are now having a look back at an old Instagram post of the Main Hoon Na actor, where she had announced her breakup with her previous boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. Surprisingly, it was only now that people noticed that the post was liked by Lalit Modi.

Lalit Modi & Sushmita Sen in a relationship

Earlier, Lalit Modi shared a number of photos of them together on Twitter. On his return to London, Lalit Modi has said that he is looking forward to 'a new life', calling Sushmita Sen his 'better half'.

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

After the internet was bombed with rumours of them getting married, the Indian businessman clarified in another tweet that they are 'just dating', hoping to get married some day.

Sushmita Sen was earlier in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, for three years untill 2021, when both of them publicly announced their breakup. Years ago, she was in a much talked about relationship with filmaker Vikram Bhatt.

After her breakup with Shawl, Sen had shared a photo with her former boyfriend, and wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!!”