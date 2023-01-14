Lalit Modi On Oxygen Support, Ex-IPL Chief’s ‘partner’ Sushmita Sen’s Brother Reacts

Lalit Modi, who is in an alleged relationship with Bollywood star Sushmita Sen, Friday in a series of Tweets disclosed that he has been on 24/7 external oxygen after he suffered from both pneumonia and COVID-19. In a post, the Indian Premier League (IPL) founder said he suffered from double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia.

Modi, in his posts, also revealed he was in Mexico when he suffered from Covid and was then airlifted to London.

One of his captions read: "After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in London. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen."

Many of Lalit's friends from the TV and film industry wished for his speedy recovery in his post's comments section.

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen too dropped a comment on Lalit's post. He wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery Lalit. Stay strong." Sushmita is the alleged girlfriend of the IPL founder.

Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen's relationship

Lalit Modi announced his relationship with actor Sushmita Sen in July last year. He shared a series of pictures with the actress and called her his 'better half'. He also changed his Instagram profile photo and bio.

Lalit also shared a picture of a news piece that claimed that the two are planning to marry soon.

A few months later, Lalit removed his Instagram profile photo with Sushmita Sen and also changed his bio. It was speculated that the couple broke up. Meanwhile, Sushmita never confirmed her alleged relationship or supposed breakup with the IPL chief.