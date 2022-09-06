Lalit Modi Removes Sushmita Sen From Instagram Bio & Profile, Sparks Rumours Of A Split

A few weeks ago, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen and former IPL chairman and commissioner Lalit Modi became the talk of the town after the latter announced their relationship with a social media post. The couple's relationship announcement came as a surprise to their fans and soon after, social media was flooded with their pictures. However, now the news of their split has surfaced on the internet.

Lalit Modi changes his Instagram display picture

The IPL founder and business tycoon had gained the limelight recently after he announced his relationship with Sushmita quite publically on his social media. Announcing his love for the former Miss Universe, the business tycoon also changed his profile picture on Instagram, along with his bio. It read, “founder @iplt20 (Indian tricolour emoji) INDIAN PREMIERE LEAGUE (cricket emoji) finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47".

A change now has sparked rumours of their split on social media. As per reports, there are rumours regarding the split of the couple. Recently, he has not only changed his display picture but his bio too, and has removed mentions regarding Sushmita. However, the couple has not made any official statement yet.

For the unversed, Lalit Modi announced his relationship on July 14 with a series of pictures of the two from their recent vacation to the Maldives and Sardinia. He mentioned how he is "over the moon" to be embarking on a new life with Sen. He also clarified that they are not married yet and added, "BUT ONE THAT BY GOD'S GRACE WILL HAPPEN." "I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER (sic)," he concluded.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

