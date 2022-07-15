Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen have managed to grab all the headlines after the Former IPL commissioner spilled beans on their relationship status. As Modi and Sen confirmed that they are dating, several social media exchanges between the duo from the past went viral on the internet. Amid their dating buzz, an old tweet of Lalit Modi from 2013 recently surfaced online where the 56-year-old businessman is seen asking Sen to reply to his 'SMS.'

When Lalit Modi asked Sen to reply to his messages

An old tweet of Lalit Modi from 2013 has currently managed to grab fans' attention. Back in the year 2013, Lalit Modi shared a tweet in which he wrote, "Okay I commit“ @thesushmitasen: @LalitKModi you are too kind. However, promises are meant to be broken, commitments are honoured. Cheers love. Here is to 47." Sushmita then took to her Twitter and replied, "Gotcha 47". After which Lalit Modi asked Sen to reply to his texts, he wrote, "Reply my SMS."

Here, take a look:

@thesushmitasen reply my SMS — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 27, 2013

As soon as the old tweet surfaced online, fans took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "It all started from here. Never give up attitude of Lalit Modi is commendable" while another wrote, "Umeed kabhi nahi chodni chahiye (One should never lose hope)." One more user chimed in and wrote, "Miracles do happen."

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's relationship

The duo's relationship news came out on July 14 when Lalit Modi shared a series of dreamy pictures of the two from their recent vacation. Moreover, he also revealed he was 'over the moon' to be embarking on a 'new life' with Sen by his side. In the caption of his post, he clarified that the couple is not married 'yet' and is only dating. He wrote, "a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GOD'S GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER"

Take a look: