Lalitha Lajmi, Guru Dutt's Sister, Dies Aged 90

Guru Dutt's sister Lalita Lajmi, who also made a cameo appearance in Aamir Khan starrer Taare Zameen Par, passed away at the age of 90 on Tuesday (February 14). Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation shared the news on their Instagram handle.

The post read, "We are deeply saddened by the news of artist Lalitha Lajmi’s passing. Lajmi was a self-taught artist with a keen interest in classical dance. Her works had an element of melancholy and performance, seen here in her artwork, Dance of Life and Death."

One of the shared pictures included Lalitha Lajmi at the Akbar Padamsee exhibition opening. The other one shows her artwork Dance of Life and Death from the Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation collection.

See the post here:

More about Lalitha Lajmi

Painter Lalitha Lajmi, who was born in Calcutta in 1930, also had a strong interest in classical dancing. She got married to Captain Gopi Lajmi and later had a daughter named Kalpana Lajmi. Her first exhibition was the group exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, where, in 1961, she also held her first solo exhibition.

Today, The British Museum, the CSMVS Museum in India, and the National Gallery of Modern Art all have collections of her artwork. The inspiration for Lajmi's earlier works came from her own experiences and observations, whilst the concealed tension between men and women was mirrored in her later works.