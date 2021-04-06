Lamborghini Urus: What Is The On-road Price Of Kartik Aaryan's New Car? Find Out

Kartik Aaryan recently purchased the latest Lamborghini Urus. As the actor shared the news, his photos and videos along with the new car went viral on the internet. A question among the fans and followers of the actor also emerged: What is the Lamborghini Urus price in India? Read further to find out the Lamborghini Urus’ price in India.

A look at Kartik Aaryan's Lamborghini Urus’ price

The price of Lamborghini Urus in India is Rs. 4.5 crore. Kartik himself revealed the price of his brand new car on Twitter. While replying to a tweet by a news publication that claimed Kartik bought the car for Rs. 3 crore, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor replied saying you have deducted Rs. 1.5 crore. The news publication later deleted the post.

About Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus is the second SUV of Lamborghini after their first SUV, LM002. Urus is a five-seater car available in two variants and seven colours. Lamborghini Urus price in India ranges from Rs. 3.10 crore to Rs. 4.5 crore. The on-road price of the vehicle in Mumbai starts from Rs. 4.1 crore.

Kartik Aaryan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, took to his Instagram handle to share the news of him buying a new car with his 20.7 million followers. The actor shared a video of himself with a hilarious caption. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor captioned the video as "Kharid li... Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon" which means he has bought the car but he is not made for expensive things.

Kartik Aryaan net worth and upcoming movies

Karthik Aaryan's net worth is estimated to be Rs. 36 crore, according to CAknowledge.com. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie will release on November 19, 2021. It also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will also star in the Netflix film Dhamaka and Dostana 2.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from different websites. Republicworld does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

