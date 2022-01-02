Lara Dutta Backs Steve Harvey Asking Harnaaz To 'meow': 'She Likes Mimicking Animals'

India's Harnaaz Sandhu made the entire country proud after she was crowned Miss Universe 2021. The 21-year-old brought home the prestigious honour after 21 years, with Lara Dutta winning this title last time in the year 2000, and actor Sushmita Sen wearing the crown in 1994.

Now, Lara Dutta has reacted to Steve Harvey's asking Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu to 'meow' on stage.

Lara Dutta on Harnaaz mimicking animal sounds on stage

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Lara Dutta said that not every question is about saving the world or being Mother Teresa, or ending world hunger. Lara said that Harnaaz had written in her form that she used to enjoy mimicking animals which is why she was asked that question. The former Miss Universe stated that the question was put up based on what Harnaaz had written in the form. Lara further added that the idea was not to put her down or ask India a bizarre question, it is just to see how you would perform when something like that is thrown at you and life is going to put you in so many situations along the way.

Lara Dutta praises Harnaaz Sandhu

The Bell Bottom actor was all praises for Harnaaz Sandhu, stating that she handled the question very well. Lara said, "She didn't give it any deep thought that ‘Oh my god now I have to mimic a cat’, she just went with it and had fun." She added that the most important thing is a lot of time you shouldn't take yourself too seriously. Lara added that being Miss Universe or being Miss World is not about wearing a crown, it's about being yourself and being the young wonderful girl that Harnaaz is. Lauding the Miss Universe 2021, Lara said that Harnaaz is very genuine, she's a little goofy, she's real she's comfortable about who she is and how she is.

Lara on the work front

Lara Dutta will be next seen in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati alongside Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh and Naseeruddin Shah. The show has released its trailer, where Raja Mrityunjay wants to save his palace Shikharwati and gives this duty to his four daughters. The show will be streamed on ZEE5 on January 7.

Image: Instagram/@larabhupathi/iamsteveharveytv