Lara Dutta Birthday: Throwback To The Actor's Winning Answer At Miss Universe 2000

Lara Dutta was 22-years-old when she brought the Miss Universe crown home in 2000, almost six years since Sushmita Sen won the title. The actress wore a red evening gown during her big win.
During her final round, Lara Dutta was asked to convice the protestors outside the beauty pageant venue. She confidently gave an impressive reply that made her win the Miss Universe Title.
Lara Dutta told her in her winning answer that pageants give people a platform to raise their voice and concerns. This makes them and us independent and strong.
After three years of her Miss Universe win, Lara Dutta ventured into Bollywood. Her debut film Andaaz released in 2003. She is well known for her movies including Don, Partner, and Bhagam Bhag.