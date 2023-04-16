Last Updated:

Lara Dutta Birthday: Throwback To The Actor's Winning Answer At Miss Universe 2000

Lara Dutta made India proud in 2000 by winning the prestigious Miss Universe Title, six years after Sushmita Sen. She made her acting debut in 2003.

Anjali Choudhury
Lara Dutta
Image: @larabhupathi/Instagram

Lara Dutta was 22-years-old when she brought the Miss Universe crown home in 2000, almost six years since Sushmita Sen won the title. The actress wore a red evening gown during her big win.

Lara Dutta
Image: @larabhupathi/Instagram

During her final round, Lara Dutta was asked to convice the protestors outside the beauty pageant venue. She confidently gave an impressive reply that made her win the Miss Universe Title.

Lara Dutta
Image: @larabhupathi/Instagram

Lara Dutta told her in her winning answer that pageants give people a platform to raise their voice and concerns. This makes them and us independent and strong. 

Lara Dutta
Image: @larabhupathi/Instagram

After three years of her Miss Universe win, Lara Dutta ventured into Bollywood. Her debut film Andaaz released in 2003. She is well known for her movies including Don, Partner, and Bhagam Bhag.

Lara Dutta
Image: @larabhupathi/Instagram

Lara Dutta tied the knot with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011. Her husband is a former tennis player. The couple welcomed their daughter, Saira, in 2012.

