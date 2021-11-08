Lara Dutta Clears Air About Her Fake Profile; 'I'm Not On Any Dating App, Never Have Been'

Lara Dutta took to her Instagram and clarified the rumours about her being on a dating site and said that she was not on any dating site. Dutta, who is married to the Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, said that her feed was filled with memes and messages of fans asking about her fake dating profile.

Lara Dutta took to her Instagram and shared a video in which she explained that she was not on any dating site.

Lara Dutta on her fake dating profile

The actor said, "Since yesterday, my feed has been absolutely flooded with some memes and some messages, they have been telling me that I have a profile on some kind of a dating app." She added, " it's been absolutely crazy, I have been going nuts since yesterday, trying to answer people one by one and tell them what the truth really is. So, I thought it is better to just go online and clarify it with you right here, right now that I am not on any dating app, have never been and am not on any right now either."

Dutta's friend and fellow actor Soha Ali Khan reacted to the actor's video and left a comment saying that she would love to see Lara's profile. Soha wrote, "hahahahahahha!!! I want to see this profile."

On the work front, Lara Dutta was recently seen playing the role of the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi in the action thriller movie Bell Bottom. The movie was inspired by the real-life hijacking events in India by Khalistani separatists during the 1980s, such as the Indian Airlines Flight 423, 405 and 421 hijackings.

Dutta, in an interview with Pinkvilla, had shared her personal connection with the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The actor revealed that her father, Wing Commander LK Dutta, was Indira Gandhi’s personal pilot. He had flown her many times and knew her personally. Dutta had taken to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself alongside Indira Gandhi's and wrote that her role in Bell Bottom will remain the most memorable one. She wrote, "Recreating these moments gave me goosebumps on set!! This will always remain a most memorable role and opportunity for me."

Image: Instagram/@larabhupathi