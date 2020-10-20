Lara Dutta Extends Birthday Wishes To Sister Cheryl, Calls Her 'built In Best Friend'

Former Miss Universe, actress Lara Dutta recently took a trip down memory lane and shared throwback pictures with sister Cheryl Dutta along with a heartwarming note to wish her on her birthday. The pictures showed some of the happy moments of the two sisters enjoying their time together with their other girl gang. While captioning the post, the actress wrote about the perks of having an elder sister. Apart from this, the actress also narrated some of the childhood memories with her sisters.

Lara Dutta's wishes for sister Cheryl Dutta

In one of the pictures, Lara can be seen hugging her sisters, Cheryl, Sabrina Dutta at a party while clicking candid shots. Apart from this, Lara also shared some candid pictures of Cheryl to wish her on her birthday. While captioning the post, “God gave us sisters so we had someone to tie our laces, and drop us to school, and hold our hands as we crossed roads and braid our hair!! But mostly he gave us sisters so we’d have a built-in best friend, and a voice of reason, and the comfort of knowing someone always, always, have your back!!! Happy Birthday to one of the best ones on the planet @mishcheryl @sabrinathegoodwitch apart from the hair-pulling, your on this list too!.”

Lara Dutta Lara has two sisters one of whom serves in the Indian Air Force and is the cousin of Nitin Sawhney. This is not the first time that the actress has shared some family portraits on social media. Earlier, Lara who is not an avid social media user shared a series of the beautiful picture with her daughter Saira on Instagram where the two can be seen striking a pose together. She captioned the picture and wrote, “Do I need a day to celebrate the undiluted, unfiltered, unrestrained, ball of love and joy and pureness that is my daughter??”

(Image credit: Lara Dutta Bhupathi/ Instagram)

