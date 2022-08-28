Lara Dutta Flaunts Her No-make-up Look In New Post; Reminds Fans To 'keep It Real'

Bollywood diva Lara Dutta Bhupati is an avid social media user and often shares glimpses of her daily life with her fans. The actor recently took to the platform to remind her fans to "keep it real" and dropped her no-make-up look.

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta recently dropped a post-workout picture in which she completely ditched makeup. The former Miss Universe could be seen flaunting her no-make-up look in the picture as she penned a note to remind her fans that nobody wakes up looking their glamorous best. The Bell Bottom star further shared a photo of her all dressed up in an emerald-coloured outfit to ask her fans to "get dressed and show up for yourself."

Sharing the pictures, Lara Dutta wrote, "Keeping it real!!! This was me at 7 pm tonite, right after a killer workout that wiped me out!!! The next image is me 2 hours later, ready to head out to celebrate my fraternity!! (sic)"

Explaining the reason behind sharing the two photos, she continued, "What’s the point??? Just that it’s important to know that none of us wake up looking like the way we do in the numerous glam photos you see of us!! It takes a small village to get us there!! In my case, hairdresser extraordinaire @clarabellesaldanha, my trusty makeup pouch and a favourite, jewelled tone colour!!! (sic)"

In concluding her note, the 44-year-old wrote, "No matter how your days been, it’s important to get dressed and show up for yourself!!! (sic)"

Lara Dutta meets Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

Lara Dutta, who won the Miss Universe pageant in the year 2000, recently met Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. It was the first time that the two divas met and they seemingly cherished the moment. The two shared a long hug on the stage of an event in Mumbai. Sharing the video, the official Instagram handle of Miss Universe wrote, "The whole universe! @harnaazsandhu_03 meets @larabhupathi for the first time. (sic)"

(Image: @larabhupathi/Instagram)