Lara Dutta Pens Post After Surprising As Indira Gandhi In 'BellBottom', Deletes It Later

The trailer of BellBottom has been a talking point since it hit the web. Apart from Akshay Kumar's character using mind games to lead a dangerous operation and some high-octane action sequences, a talking point has the look of Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Netizens expressed their surprise about the actor looking unrecognisable in the trailer.

Lara Dutta surprises netizens with Indira Gandhi look in BellBottom

Numerous netizens who watched the trailer of BellBottom and were not aware of Lara being a part of the movie took to social media in awe of the former Miss Universe playing the former PM.

The actor then conveyed her gratitude by posting a monochrome still from the movie, with Lara and Akshay in their respective get-ups. She also thanked her co-stars, as well as the prosthetics and make-up team for her look.

"The response to our trailer for Bell Bottom and the appreciation for the role of Mrs Indira Gandhi has been overwhelming and my heart is filled with gratitude. I'm so thankful for the faith that Akshay Kumar, Ranjit Tewari, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment had in me", she wrote.

"And I'd also like to thank and give full credit to Vikram Gaikwad and his team for the incredible prosthetics and make up! Can't wait for you'll to watch the film in the theatres!! See you there on the 19th of August", she added.

However, she deleted the post later on.

On Thursday, she then shared a new poster of the movie, with her image along with Akshay's character from the operation.

The Andaaz star stated that sometimes the opportunity to transform oneself completely was 'what makes it worth it' while urging viewers to watch her essay the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.

BellBottom traces the story of a worrisome situation for Lara's character, the PM, as they face a plane hijacking, in 1984. It traces Akshay's character, known by code name BellBottom, masterminding the rescue operation of the hostages in Dubai. The movie, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, among others and will hit theatres on August 19.

