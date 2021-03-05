Lara Dutta Posts Pic From An 'impromptu Photoshoot'; Fans Exclaim, "Always Slaying"

Indian actress Lara Dutta recently shared a photo of herself on her Instagram handle from an 'impromptu photoshoot'. In the photo, Lara can be seen posing for the picture while wearing a crocodile green coloured dress with a brown belt. The former Miss Universe shared the photo with the caption, Not the most glamorous of locations but the sunlight was gorgeous!! #stepoutofmyvan #impromptuphotoshoot #beammeupscotty". Take a look at Lara Dutta's Instagram post below.

Also read: Lara Dutta And Ileana D'Cruz Post Their 'sunshine Clicks'; Their Fans Clearly Thrilled

Fans react to Lara Dutta's photo

Lara Dutta's photo prompted a number of responses from fans and celebrity friends alike. Celebrities like Dia Mirza and Gul Panag left compliments for the actress calling her stunning and beautiful while Gul Panag left another comment asking, "How is your waist so small?". Many of Lara's fans also took to Instagram to leave comments on the actress' picture calling her "beautiful", "gorgeous" and "enchanting" while others simply left heart and kiss emojis for the actress showering her with more love. One fan even commented on Lara's picture saying, "Always Slaying". Take a look at some of the reactions to Lara Dutta's Instagram post below.

Also read: Saba Ali Khan Digs Out Unseen Family Pics From Saif-Kareena & Soha-Kunal's Wedding

More about Lara Dutta's career

Lara Dutta began her career nearly 18 years ago and has since maintained her popularity. The Partner actress enjoys an impressive following of 1.1 million on her Instagram handle. Lara has been married to Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, since 2011. Together the couple has one daughter, Saira. The actress often posts pictures of herself, her family, her work and her upcoming projects on her handle. The actress always manages to keep her handle updated with any major events from her life, much to the delight of her dedicated fans.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor Promotes Sister Janhvi Kapoor's New Song; Says He Likes It Even More Now

Over the course of her career, Lara has appeared in a number of critically and commercially successful movies including Masti, No Entry, Bhagam Bhag, Partner and others. The actress is all set to appear next in the upcoming Bollywood spy thriller film, Bell Bottom. The film will star Akshay Kumar in the lead role, with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in other prominent roles. Bell Bottom is based on the plane hijacks that shook India in the early 1980s. The shooting for the film has already been completed; the film is slated to release on May 28, 2021.

Also read: Neena Gupta Celebrates '20 Years Of Togetherness' With Husband Vivek; Digs Out Old Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.