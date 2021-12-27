Last Updated:

Lara Dutta Reflects Upon Her Projects In 2021; Says 'it's Been A Busy And Fulfilling Year'

After taking up trailblazing roles in projects like 'Bell Bottom', ‘Hiccups And Hookups', Lara Dutta feels she has had a busy yet fulfilling 2021.

Lara Dutta is looking back at 2021 with immense gratitude in her heart, as she got the opportunity of helming trailblazing roles in projects like Bell Bottom and Hiccups and Hookups. The actor quipped that she had an extremely busy and fulfilling year, in which people appreciated her for her craft. From taking up the role of iconic Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to playing the uber-cool mother Vasudha Rao, Lara has raised the bar with her acting stints. 

The former Miss Universe will now be seen essaying the role of Rajkumari Devyani in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Helmed by Gauravv K Chawla, the show revolves around a dysfunctional family whose four daughters despise each other. 

Lara Dutta expresses gratitude 

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 27, Lara shared a picture of herself merged with a still of her Indira Gandhi character from Bell Bottom. For the caption, she wrote, "Approaching the end of 2021 with a lot of gratitude in my heart. From having the opportunity to play the iconic Mrs. G in #Bellbottom to the always hopeful Vasudha Rao in #hiccupsandhookups , to now essaying a highly competitive Rajkumari Devyani Shikharwat in #kaunbanegishikharwati , it’s been a busy, fulfilling year and I’m deeply grateful for all the appreciation I have received for my craft . A big thank you to all!!". Take a look. 

The actor will be seen alongside Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh and Naseeruddin Shah in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which is slated for January 2022 release. The show's recently released trailer peeks insight into its plot, where Raja Mrityunjay wants to save his palace Shikharwati and gives this duty to his four daughters. The clip then shows the tiff among all siblings, where they refuse to speak with each other. In the quest for winning over the kingdom, they must display their talents and this rat race further intensifies to a level that the competitions change into a war. The show will come be streamed on  ZEE5 on January 7 and also stars Cyrus Sahukar and Raghubir Yadav in persistent roles. 

