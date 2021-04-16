Lara Dutta Spills The Beans On Importance Of Celebrating Birthdays; Here's What She Said

Actor Lara Dutta has turned a year older today, i.e. April 16, 2021, and has always been big on celebrating her birthday. However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the actor has been lowkey on celebrating her birthday. During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Lara Dutta revealed that the current scenario reminds her that life is fragile, and it needs to be celebrated every single day.

Lara Dutta on how she likes to spend her day

The actor revealed that in the given circumstances, everyone is quite limited in the plans that one can make and that doesn’t stop her from getting excited about it. Dutta has been filming for her upcoming web show since February and is looking forward to celebrating her birthday with her family. She said that she hasn't spent much time with her daughter or family and that she is looking forward to doing so.

This is the second birthday that Lara is celebrating amid the pandemic and says that it hasn’t been that bad. She revealed that she is not a huge party kind of person hence it does not really make much of a difference to her. She revealed that she is still spending her birthday with exactly the same people she would be spending with if they weren’t in a pandemic.

Lara Dutta also admits that she has always believed in celebrating birthdays and going all out to make it special. She said that life is very fragile and short and one does not know what tomorrow brings. She also thinks that it is important to celebrate now. She revealed that her friends, who know her well, know that for Lara, her birthday is not a day, week, but a birthday month and her daughter gets more excited than the birthday girl.

Lara also said that she knows a lot of people who say that she does not like celebrating birthdays and that it is just another day and it upsets the actor. She added that over the years, she has learnt to deal with what she needs to put in front of her today, and then worry about whatever tomorrow brings, tomorrow. She also concluded by saying that as she is getting older, she realised that she needs to start being a bit easy and kind to herself than anybody else, and embracing all the rough edges.

Image Courtesy: Lara Dutta Instagram