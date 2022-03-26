Lara Dutta Tests COVID Positive, BMC Seals Her Mumbai Home: Report

As the country grapples to overcome the repercussions of the ongoing deadly COVID-19, it seems that the life taking virus continues to wreak havoc. Actor Lara Dutta recently, got diagnosed with COVID-19. According to Bollywood Hungama, following the diagnosis, the BMC authorities have sealed her home as they declared the area as a micro-containment zone.

While the actor has not issued any statement about the same, however reportedly, the BMC authorities have sealed her house in Bandra and put up a notice outside her residence declaring it as Micro Containment Zone. According to various media reports, the former Miss Universe has only contracted the virus in her family.

Lara Dutta diagnosed with COVID-19

While as the fans wait for a health update from the Bell Bottom actor, her last on Instagram was an adorable picture of her daughter with her special friend Celina Jaitley’s kids on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Lara wrote, “Then and Now!! 4 to 10 and these two handsome spiders are still rocking it!. Your spider girl misses you’ll!! Happiest of birthdays dearest @winstonjhaag and @viraajjhaag !! May you’ll keep swinging through life!! Well done mommy and daddy! @celinajaitlyofficial #24 March (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the film Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. She was also seen in the digital shows Hiccups and Hookups and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

COVID-19 cases in India

India's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 5,20,855 with 4,100 fatalities recorded in a day and Maharashtra reconciling the number of deaths caused by the viral disease in the state, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. A total of 1,660 fresh cases have pushed the country's COVID-19 tally to 4,30,18,032, while the number of active cases has fallen below 20,000, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. The number of active cases of the infection has declined to 16,741, the lowest in 702 days and accounting for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

IMAGE: Instagram/larabhupathi