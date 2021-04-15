Lara Dutta's Birthday Quiz: See How Well You Know The 'Bhagam Bhaag' Actor

It is Lara Dutta's birthday on April 16, 2021. The actor is known for her roles in films like Masti, Bhagam, No Entry and Don 2. Apart from being an actor, she is also an entrepreneur and a winner of a beauty pageant. On the occasion of Lara Dutta's birthday, here's a quiz to find out how well do you know the Bhagam Bhaag actor.
Lara Dutta's quiz
-
What is Lara Dutta's date of birth?
- 16 April 1970
- 16 April 1975
- 16 April 1978
- 16 April 1977
-
Where was Lara Dutta born?
- Mumbai, Maharashtra
- Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
- Raipur, Chattisgarh
- Udaipur, Rajasthan
-
What is the name of the first-ever pageant Lara cleared to enter the 1997 Miss Intercontinental Pageant?
- Gladrags Megamodel India
- Clean and Clear Fresh Face
- Femina Miss India
- Miss Maharashtra
-
In which year was Lara Dutta crowned Miss Intercontinental?
-
What is the title of Lara Dutta's pageant which she last participated and won in?
- Miss Universe 2000
- Femina Miss India 2000
- Miss Asia Pacific International
- Miss Asia Pacific World
-
Lara signed a Tamil film in 2002 but was later released in 2004 because of financial issues. What was the name of the film?
- Arasatchi
- Elaan
- David
- Dosti: Friends Forever
-
Which of the following was Lara's debut film for which she won the Filmfare Award For Best Debut?
- Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost
- Andaaz
- Khakee
- Aan: Men at Work
-
In which year did Lara Dutta tie the knot with Mahesh Bhupati?
-
What is the name of Lara's daughter with Mahesh Bhupati?
- Saira Bhupathi
- Aarya Bhupati
- Sanjana Bhupati
- Sana Bhupati
-
Amongst Lara Dutta's movies, in which one did she have three names for her character?
- Jhoom Barabar Jhoom
- Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
- Chalo Dilli
- Bhagam Bhag
-
Lara Dutta was last seen in which film?
- Jhoom Barabar Jhoom
- Singh Is Bliing
- Welcome To New York
- Azhar
-
Lara made her television debut with which show?
- Beecham House
- Hundred
- Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
- Kumkum Bhagya
Answers to Lara Dutta's quiz
- 16 April 1978
- Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
- Gladrags Megamodel India
- 1997
- Miss Universe 2000
- Arasatchi
- Andaaz
- 2011
- Saira Bhupathi
- Bhagam Bhag
- Welcome To New York
- Beecham House
Promo Image Source: Lara Dutta's Instagram
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.