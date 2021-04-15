Lara Dutta's Birthday Quiz: See How Well You Know The 'Bhagam Bhaag' Actor

It is Lara Dutta's birthday on April 16, 2021. The actor is known for her roles in films like Masti, Bhagam, No Entry and Don 2. Apart from being an actor, she is also an entrepreneur and a winner of a beauty pageant. On the occasion of Lara Dutta's birthday, here's a quiz to find out how well do you know the Bhagam Bhaag actor. Lara Dutta's quiz What is Lara Dutta's date of birth? 16 April 1970

16 April 1975

16 April 1978

16 April 1977 Where was Lara Dutta born? Mumbai, Maharashtra

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

Raipur, Chattisgarh

Udaipur, Rajasthan What is the name of the first-ever pageant Lara cleared to enter the 1997 Miss Intercontinental Pageant? Gladrags Megamodel India

Clean and Clear Fresh Face

Femina Miss India

Miss Maharashtra In which year was Lara Dutta crowned Miss Intercontinental? 1997

1996

1993

2000 What is the title of Lara Dutta's pageant which she last participated and won in? Miss Universe 2000

Femina Miss India 2000

Miss Asia Pacific International

Miss Asia Pacific World Lara signed a Tamil film in 2002 but was later released in 2004 because of financial issues. What was the name of the film? Arasatchi

Elaan

David

Dosti: Friends Forever Which of the following was Lara's debut film for which she won the Filmfare Award For Best Debut? Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost

Andaaz

Khakee

Aan: Men at Work In which year did Lara Dutta tie the knot with Mahesh Bhupati? 2005

2012

2009

2011 What is the name of Lara's daughter with Mahesh Bhupati? Saira Bhupathi

Aarya Bhupati

Sanjana Bhupati

Sana Bhupati Amongst Lara Dutta's movies, in which one did she have three names for her character? Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Chalo Dilli

Bhagam Bhag Lara Dutta was last seen in which film? Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

Singh Is Bliing

Welcome To New York

Azhar Lara made her television debut with which show? Beecham House

Hundred

Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kumkum Bhagya Answers to Lara Dutta's quiz 16 April 1978

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

Gladrags Megamodel India

1997

Miss Universe 2000

Arasatchi

Andaaz

2011

Saira Bhupathi

Bhagam Bhag

Welcome To New York

Beecham House Promo Image Source: Lara Dutta's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.