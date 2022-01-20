Lara Dutta's Daughter Saira Turns 10, Actor Pens Sweet B'day Wish With 'then & Now' Pics

Lara Datta is in the mood for celebration as her daughter turns 10-year-old on Thursday. The Bell Bottom actor especially wished her daughter Saira as she penned a sweet note for the latter. Lara shared two pictures of Saira, one is the throwback picture and another is the most recent one.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Hiccups and Hookups actor dropped two adorable images with her daughter. She captioned the picture, "And just like that….my beautiful, funny, kind-hearted little girl turns 10!!! My life’s greatest blessing. ♥️🙏🙏♥️. @mbhupathi". She also tagged her beloved husband and tennis player Mahesh Bhupati. Many celebrities and fans showered love and this can be proved by her comment section.

Celebs, fans wish Saira a 'Happy Birthday'

Celena Jaitly commented, "My darling Saira happy happy happy birthday to you …. Big love from us all in Austria 😘😘😘". Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Happy birthday to Saira ❤️❤️❤️". Many fans commented, "Happy Birthday Saira 😍love & blessings she looks exactly like you Lara ❤️", "Happyyyyy 10th birthday Saira .. wishing you loads of love & super fun times ahead 💖🤗😘", "Happy Birthday Saira! May it always be magical and blessed 💗", "Happy Birthday dearest Saira💕💕💕","Happy Birthday Saira... Now you're REALLY BIG Saira❤️❤️", "Happy b’day Saira! Now you can legit wear mama’s clothes ♥️".

Lara Dutta on the work front

Lara Dutta was last seen in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati alongside Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh and Naseeruddin Shah. The show was released on ZEE5 on January 7. The former Miss Universe also played the role of India's former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi in the film Bell Bottom. She even expressed gratitude on her Instagram handle for being able to play this iconic role. The actor wrote, "Approaching the end of 2021 with a lot of gratitude in my heart. From having the opportunity to play the iconic Mrs. G in #Bellbottom."

