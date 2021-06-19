Lara Dutta's Witty Response To Twitter User's Query On Vaccination Leaves Fans Amused

Actress Lara Dutta recently reacted to a Twitter user's query asking about whether she has received her COVID-19 vaccine shot. The fan while asking Lara about her vaccine shot wrote, “Lara Dutta did you get vaccinated???" The actress immediately responded to the user while showcasing her humourous side.

Lara Dutta gives a classy reply to Twitter user

She replied to the Twitter user and wrote, “Yes!!! Just because I didn’t post a picture doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!" Fans were left in splits as they dropped comments and laughing emojis reacting to Lara Dutta's post. A fan wrote, "The bigger question is Will the fraternity accept you?" Another said, "Vaccination photograph means more than the certificate nowadays." Others hailed her for her witty reply to the user. Celebrities have been dropping pictures on social media platforms after getting their vaccine jab. Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Ankita Lokhande, Arti Singh, Varun Dhawan, Alaya among others have put up Instagram posts of themselves getting jabbed.

Yes!!! Just because I didn’t post a picture doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!! 😂😂❤️ https://t.co/AQqOY7npbH — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) June 18, 2021

Lara recently started a fundraiser I Breathe for India: Covid Crisis Relief with GiveIndia and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a not-for-profit association based in Silicon Valley to provide help to people battling amid the coronavirus pandemic. Following an overwhelming response to the virtual fundraiser, Lara Dutta informed on Twitter that they have collected a total amount of Rs 14,60,13,300 from 1,809 supporters.

Vaccination photograph means more than the certificate nowadays. 🤣 — KEEF (@SharpKeef) June 18, 2021

Bigger question is



Will the fraternity accept you ?😂😂😂😂 — Deepak (@MrDSharma) June 18, 2021

हर बात शेयर करना जरुरी नही होता ,😊 — t€j@$ G Joshi (@tejasgjoshi) June 18, 2021

Lara turned 43 in April. On the special day, she had posted a picture with her daughter and husband Mahesh Bhupati. “Lockdown or not, all you need to turn another year older is LOVE 💕💕💕. I am grateful for all of it that has come my way today!! Overwhelmed by all the wishes, blessings, prayers, gifts, and good vibes that I have received from everyone today!! May we continue to strive to be the best kind of human beings we can be!! God bless,” she wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress who made her debut in Bollywood with the 2003 film Andaaz, will next be seen in the espionage thriller Bellbottom along with Akshay, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi.

Grateful to everyone who contributed. Through @GiveIndia your contribution provided timely and crucial assistance to India.



Thank you @TiEGlobal for starting this initiative and @shayamalv for all your passion and intent. #IBreatheForIndia pic.twitter.com/8G1B9HlNFH — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) June 8, 2021

