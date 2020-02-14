Is Larissa Bonesi The New Girl To Join Salman Khan's Camp?

Salman Khan is among the few celebrities in Bollywood who launches new talent in the industry from time to time. He has a reputation for casting actors from different walks of life and handing them a full-fledged film contract. According to an entertainment portal, the Bigg Boss host is expected to launch Larissa Bonesi.

Source: Larissa Bonesi Instagram

Larissa Bonesi is the new girl in Salman Khan's camp?

The project for which Larissa and Salman are being considered is yet unknown; however, the upcoming star seemed extremely happy in an Instagram post which was shared by her. Fans in the comments section expressed their eagerness to find out what's in store for the actor.

Larissa Bonesi is a Brazilian model and dancer who started her career with the song Subah Hone Na De. The song was from the film Desi Boyz starring John Abraham and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. She has also featured in a few music videos with Tiger Shroff and Sooraj Pancholi. She has also left her mark in the Tollywood film industry by starring in films like Next Enti and Thikka. She has also starred in a Bollywood film previously in a supporting role in Saif Ali Khan’s Go Goa Gone.

It is being speculated by several entertainment portals that Larissa will be seen next in the song Surma Surma with Guru Randhawa and Jay Sean, which is set to be released soon. The actor posted a picture on Instagram with Salman Khan and praised him for his work ethics and professionalism.

She did mention in her caption that the duo worked together on a project; however, fans are yet to find out what it is. Some fans have speculated that there may be a film in the works.

