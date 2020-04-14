Lata Mangeshkar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Other Celebs Pay Tribute To Dr Ambedkar

Indians around the country have been paying tribute to Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary. A number of celebrities also took to their social media to pay tributes. Lata Mangeshkar, Kamal Haasan, and Ayushmann Khurrana are amongst the people who tweeted their thoughts on the day.

Celebrities pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar

Lata Mangeshkar paid her respects to the father of the Indian Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. In the tweet, she wrote about how she has had the honour of meeting him in person. Have a look at the tweet put up by her here.

नमस्कार. भारतीय संविधान के जनक महामानव भारतरत्न डॉक्टर बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर जी की जयंती पर मैं उनको कोटि कोटि वंदन करती हूँ. मैं उनको प्रत्यक्ष रूप से मिल सकी ये मेरा सौभाग्य है. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 14, 2020

Kamal Haasan also tweeted about the constitution that was given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. In the tweet, he wrote about the dream of India being equal to all irrespective of all the diversity. Have a look at the tweet that he added.

Ayushmann Khurrana also tweeted on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. He saluted the father of the Indian Constitution through his social media handle. Have a look at his tribute here.

Salute to the father of Indian constitution. #AmbedkarJayanti 🙏🏻 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 14, 2019

Actor Nandita Das also tweeted about paying respects to Dr BR Ambedkar of the occasion of his birth anniversary. In the tweet, she wrote a part of the last speech that Ambedkar gave in the constituent assembly. Have a look at the tweet.

“Bhakti in religion may be a road to the salvation of the soul. But in politics, Bhakti or hero-worship is a sure road to degradation and to eventual dictatorship.”



Dr BR Ambedkar, 25th November 1949, last speech in constituent assembly #AmbedkarJayanti — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) April 14, 2019

Shruti Marathe, a Marathi actor, also tweeted about saluting Dr BR Ambedkar. She wrote in the tweet that he was one of the finest human beings born in India. Have a look at the tweet here.

Salute to a Visionary, the most erudite, Scholarly writer, an excellent Orator and above all the finest human being to be born in India .

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar 🙏🏻🙏🏻#AmbedkarJayanti #BabaSahebAmbedkar pic.twitter.com/I0GuiQef9K — Shruti Marathe (@scobidobi) April 14, 2019

