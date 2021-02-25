Lata Mangeshkar Features In Throwback Photo Posted By Padmini, Fans Call Them 'legends'

Actor Padmini Kolhapure is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans and followers updated with her projects as well as regularly shares throwback pictures from the olden days. Padmini recently shared a beautiful memory from the past which included legendary singer and her aunt Lata Mangeshkar. The throwback black and white picture also featured actor Leena Chandavarkar.

Padmini Kolhapure's Instagram post

Satyam Shivam Sundaram actor Padmini Kolhapure took to Instagram earlier today and shared a major throwback black and white picture. Lata Mangeshkar's niece Padmini could be seen posing for a photograph with actor Leena Chandavarkar and her aunt Lata. In the vintage photo, a much younger version of Lata Mangeshkar and Leena Chandavarkar can be seen wearing sarees, while Kolhapure has donned a suit. Her caption read, "#throwbackthursday with the legends @lata_mangeshkar #leenachandavarkar. WO what memories @thegarden".

Lata Mangeshkar and her niece Padmini Kolhapure have worked together on many films, including Prem Rog and Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Padmini Kolhapure has close to 113k followers on the social networking site and the vintage picture she posted received close to 3k likes within a couple of hours. Fans and followers of the actor bombarded the comments section with heart emojis and called the throwback picture with Lata Mangeshkar beautiful. While one fan commented saying, "Ma'm you're looking so beautiful â¤ï¸ðŸ˜", another one wrote, "Eternal beauty Padmini Ji ðŸ˜ðŸ˜â¤ï¸"

Padmini Kolhapure's movies

Kolhapure began acting in the year 1972 at the age of 7, and her early works included movies like Zindagi and Dream Girl. She then had her breakthrough with the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram, starring as Young Roopa. At the age of fifteen, Padmini won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the revenge drama Insaf Ka Tarazu, and at the age of seventeen, won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for the tragic romance Prem Rog, which was also one of her most popular films.

She is also known for her Marathi films including Manthan and Chimney Pakhar, which was a huge hit and earned her a Screen Award in the Best Marathi Actress category. She also tried her hand at Malayalam cinema and featured in the 2011 movie Karmayogi. Padmini was last seen in the Marathi film Pravas, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Image Credits: Padmini Kolhapure and Lata Mangeshkar Official Instagram Accounts

