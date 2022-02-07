Lata Mangeshkar No More: Padmini Kolhapure Remembers Aunt, Says 'We're All Shaken'

The nation is mourning the loss of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in Mumbai on February 6, 2022. The legendary singer's demise was mourned not just in India, but by her fans across the world. Actor Padmini Kolhapure also paid tribute to her beloved Didi by sharing a throwback picture of Lata Mangeshkar on social media. The actor's grandmother and Lata Ji's father Dinanath Mangeshkar were siblings.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Padmini Kolhapure dropped a monochrome throwback picture featuring young Lata Mangeshkar, while the second picture has old Lata Ji. She captioned the post, "WO DIN AB NAA RAHEIN ! Blessed to be part of your life 🙏 Will miss you Didi Atya i love you ❤️❤️❤️💔 (sic)".

The post garnered several comments. A fan wrote, "She will always live in our heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic)". Another commented, "RIP Legend 😥😥 we will remember her forever😓😓 (sic)".

'Family has lost a strong pillar of support': Padmini Kolhapure

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Padmini Kolhapure stated that the family has lost a strong pillar of support. She further added that death is the hardest fact and they didn't realize that anything could happen to her. "But I am sure her songs and memories are going to live on for generations and generations to come,” said Padmini. Recalling that as a child she was in awe of Lata Ji, Padmini said, "I remember once we were at a wedding and I was so much in awe of her that I kept looking at her."

Lata Mangeshkar no more

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 for three weeks. After her health began to deteriorate on Saturday, she was placed on a ventilator and was being monitored constantly by the doctors. The news about Lata Didi's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar.

A state funeral was given to the decorated singer in Mumbai with the Maharashtra Government announcing a public holiday on February 7. The Centre has also announced two-day national mourning after her demise. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stated that the National Flags across government offices will fly at half-mast for two days.

