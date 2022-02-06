Lata Mangeshkar No More: Throwback To When The Singer Held Little Rishi Kapoor In Her Arms

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6, at the age of 92. She saw India fight for its freedom and also its development throughout decades.

The singer made her name in the film industry very early and was also the favourite of many actors. She saw several generations of Bollywood and worked with them. Many actors and singers received blessings from the 'Queen of melody' in their childhood. Late actor Rishi Kapoor once shared a picture with Lata Mangeshkar in which he was two to three months old, with the late singer holding him in her hands.

Lata Mangeshkar began her musical career when she was 13 years old and surely saw many generations of Bollywood. Back in January 2020, Rishi Kapoor shared a childhood picture of him in Lata Mangeshkar's arms. In the photo, Lata Mangeshkar could be seen holding Rishi Kapoor as a baby.

Sharing the photo, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "Hello Lata Ji. Look with your blessings, I have got my picture of my two or three months. Your blessings have always been on me. Thank you very much. Can I tell the world by putting this picture on Twitter? This is a priceless picture for me!"

Lata Mangeshkar's reaction to the photo

Lata Mangeshkar was seemingly very happy to see the photo. She reacted to the picture and even told Rishi Kapoor how his mother gave him in her hands when he was a baby.

She wrote, "Hello Rishi ji. I am very happy to see the photo. I couldn't find this photo either. Seeing this photo, I remembered sister-in-law Krishna and Raj Sahab. In this photo, sister-in-law had given you in my hand. You shared it with everyone, you did it very well. I pray to God for your good health."

Image: ANI/PTI