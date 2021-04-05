Lata Mangeshkar On Aditya Narayan Being COVID-19 Positive: 'Even The Young Are Getting It'

Singer Aditya Narayan recently tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the news of Aditya Narayan being COVID-19 positive started doing the rounds on the internet, various fans and celebrities wished the singer a speedy recovery. Recently, Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar also sent her best wishes to Aditya Narayan. In a conversation with Spotboye, Lata Mangeshkar talked about Aditya Narayan testing positive for COVID-19 and how young people are currently at risk. Here is a look at what Lata Mangeshkar had to say about it.

Lata Mangeshkar sends her best wishes to Aditya Narayan

Lata Mangeshkar expressed her concern about the current pandemic situation and the spike in the number of positive cases. Talking about Aditya Narayan being positive for the virus, Lata Mangeshkar shared that Udit Naraynji’s son Aditya is positive and even little children are getting it. There is no certainty about how to not get infected. She further mentioned that isolation is the only solution to this. Lata Mangeshkar mentioned that the pandemic situation has become much worse now and only the people are to blame for this. A lot of people are not following the guidelines and not wearing masks, attending parties, hosting large weddings with hundreds of guests. She added that we cannot flout the rules and hope to get away with it.

Lata Mangeshkar also revealed that she is not seeing any guests at all. Only her family members are allowed in her room. She said that she misses meeting people who matter to her but currently safety is more important than anything else. She urged the citizens of India to wear masks in public, sanitize regularly and gets the vaccination whenever they can. She also mentioned that we all have to fight this virus and defeat it.

Aditya Narayan tests positive for COVID-19

Aditya Narayan recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actor shared the news with his fans through his official Instagram handle. Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta Agarwal Jha has also tested positive. Aditya Narayan's health update on his Instagram included a picture with his wife and a heartfelt caption. He shared, “Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass â¤ï¸” Here is a look at Aditya Narayan's health update.

Image Credits: Lata Mangeshkar and Aditya Narayan's Instagram