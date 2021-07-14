Lata Mangeshkar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Madan Mohan On His 46th Death Anniversary

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar paid a heartfelt tribute to one of the greatest music directors of the country Madan Mohan on his death anniversary. Touted as one of the most skilled music directors of the industry, who changed the face of ghazals in Bollywood, Madan Mohan's contribution is considered unparalleled in the music industry. The 91-year-old singer also shared pictures of the iconic music director.

Taking to her social media, the veteran singer shared two monochromatic pictures of the late artist to pay him a tribute on his 46th death anniversary. Writing a warm caption in his memory, Lataji wrote, "Duniya ke liye Madan Mohan ji great sangeetkar the, mere liye wo mere Madan Bhaiyya the. Aaj unki punyatithi hai.Main unko aur unke sangeet ko koti koti pranam karti hun." (To the world he was a great musician. To me, he was my brother. Today is his death anniversary. I pay a tribute to him and his music)

The veteran singer also shared the post on her Twitter. She also shared two of the biggest songs she sang under the direction of Madan Mohan: Bairan Neend Na Aaye and Tum Sang Nain Milake. Netizens also took to this opportunity to pay their tribute to the late legendary music director. Lata Mangeshkar's Twitter was flooded with fans commending the duo's work and music in the mid-90s.

Aap dono ki jodi ne sangeet jagat main wo mukaam hasil kiya hai jo kisi bhi sangeet premi ke liye ek adarsh hai...apki dard bhari ghazale sabhi ke dilo mein amar rahegi...mujhe to yun lagta hai jaise MM ji ne apni dhune khaskar lata ji ke liye hi banayi thi..kyunki kisi sadharan — vishal soni (@vshlsn) July 14, 2021

This was the man whome Lata ji named 'Ghazlon ka Shahzada'.This was the man whose composition were used in a film made almost 30 yrs after his death(Veer Zara, 2004).

Ek haseen shaam ko dil mera,

Aap ki nazron ne samjha,

Ruke ruke se kadam are immortal songs . — ahmednadim (@ahmedna67816821) July 14, 2021

More on Madan Mohan's contribution to music

Fondly called 'Ghazlon ka Shahzada', Madan Mohan is recognized for delivering iconic songs in the early 50s, 60s, and 70s. The late director worked with several notable musicians of the 90s including Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Some of his greatest hits include Ye Duniya Ye Mehfil Mere Kaam Ki Nahin, Tere Dar Pe Aayaa Hoon, Ek Haseen Shaam Ko from Dulhan Ek Raat Ki, and Kisi Ki Yaad Mein.

Lataji and Madan Mohan collaborated for the first time in the latter's second film Adaa. The project marked the beginning of a long-running collaboration between the two legendary artists. Mohan died of liver cirrhosis on July 14 in the year 1975.

