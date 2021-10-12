Lata Mangeshkar Reflects On Her Successful Career, Says 'It’s Blessing Of God & Parents'

Touted as one of the biggest names of the music industry in India, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar recently rang in her 92nd birthday by releasing a new song titled Theek Nahi Lagta in collaboration with Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj who composed the melody. Taking the world by storm with her unique voice seven decades ago, the veteran singer hasn't lost her charm. Known for her hits with renowned artists of the musical world like Laxmikant–Pyarelal, Gulzar (who also penned her latest song), Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar and more.

Lata Mangeshkar on her success

In an interview with PTI, the veteran singer reflected on her successful career and the immense love she received for her songs. Crediting her success to her parents and god, she said, ''That long journey is with me and that little girl is still with me. She has not gone anywhere. Some people call me ‘Saraswati’ or say that I have her blessings. They say I am this and that. All this is nothing I believe, but the blessings of my parents, our deity Mangesh, Sai baba and god''

She also took the opportunity to remember other great singers by adding, ''It is their blessing that people like whatever I sing. Otherwise, who am I? I am nothing. There have been better singers than me and some of them are not even with us. I am grateful to God and to my parents for whatever I have today.''

Known for singing for over a thousand films across thirty-six Indian languages and foreign languages, the legendary singer worked closely with the renowned Indian lyricist Gulzar. She recalled a moment with him during a recording session which later became an integral part of her identity. She stated,

''Everyone in the country knows that Gulzar sahab writes beautifully. He also speaks beautifully. When I was singing (this song), he came to me and gently said, ‘Meri awaaz hi pehchan hai aur ye hai pehchan’. He said something like this. But later, I also started saying that ”my voice is my identity”. And now whoever sings that song or writes about me says those lines.''

For the unversed, her recently released Theek Nahi Lagta song, composed by Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj was believed to be lost. After being discovered by Vishal Bhardwaj, he sought Lataji's permission to release it. She enthusiastically gave the idea a nod of approval by stating, ''Why would I mind? It is such a beautiful song. You should release it''.

